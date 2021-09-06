Total Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Total Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 33.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 225 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 0.1% of Total Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Total Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fusion Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. MRJ Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Cowa LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 100.0% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 20 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 125.0% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 27 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,478.05 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3,461.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,319.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 60.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,871.00 and a 12-month high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The firm had revenue of $113.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.08 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total transaction of $903,301.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,463 shares of company stock worth $14,784,642 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,904.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,152.47.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

