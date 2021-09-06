TOWER Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $767,572.00 (TOWER)

TOWER (CURRENCY:TOWER) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. One TOWER coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0524 or 0.00000101 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, TOWER has traded down 8.9% against the dollar. TOWER has a market capitalization of $12.45 million and $767,572.00 worth of TOWER was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.55 or 0.00068808 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001936 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003175 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00017093 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.59 or 0.00144360 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001936 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $411.85 or 0.00797096 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.50 or 0.00047418 BTC.

TOWER Profile

TOWER (TOWER) is a coin. It launched on February 25th, 2021. TOWER’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 237,619,987 coins. TOWER’s official Twitter account is @CrazyDefenseEN

According to CryptoCompare, “Crazy Defense Heroes is a tower defense mobile game, with a fantasy storyline, RPG characters and over 500 levels of innovative gameplay. These NFTs are rare collectibles representing in-game items, which can be sold at secondary markets. “

TOWER Coin Trading

