Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Shares Acquired by WealthShield Partners LLC

WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) by 454.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 244 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,633,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,203,000 after acquiring an additional 190,642 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,332,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,936,000 after acquiring an additional 15,903 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 846,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,852,000 after acquiring an additional 8,032 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 76,862.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 724,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,021,000 after acquiring an additional 723,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 669,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,407,000 after acquiring an additional 82,394 shares in the last quarter. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of TM opened at $179.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $250.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $177.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Toyota Motor Co. has a 12 month low of $129.28 and a 12 month high of $185.99.

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

