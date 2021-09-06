Tradition Wealth Management LLC Acquires 4,183 Shares of Direxion Work From Home ETF (NYSEARCA:WFH)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Direxion Work From Home ETF (NYSEARCA:WFH) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,529 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,183 shares during the quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC owned about 3.47% of Direxion Work From Home ETF worth $4,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WFH. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Direxion Work From Home ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Direxion Work From Home ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Work From Home ETF during the second quarter valued at $570,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Direxion Work From Home ETF by 57.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 4,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Direxion Work From Home ETF by 40.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Work From Home ETF stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $80.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,485. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.76. Direxion Work From Home ETF has a one year low of $51.41 and a one year high of $80.24.

