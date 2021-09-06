Tradition Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 106,269 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $9,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLYG. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $14,456,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 3,276.1% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 144,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,420,000 after purchasing an additional 140,380 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 524,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,026,000 after purchasing an additional 120,262 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 317,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,234,000 after purchasing an additional 82,220 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 273,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,504,000 after purchasing an additional 78,737 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SLYG traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $91.24. 660 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,212. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.13 and its 200-day moving average is $87.25. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $56.21 and a 1 year high of $91.98.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

