Tradition Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 329,917 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,979 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises 3.7% of Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Tradition Wealth Management LLC owned 0.09% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $24,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 651.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 59,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,501,000 after purchasing an additional 51,601 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 14.2% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 14,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Curtis Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 26.4% in the second quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 110,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,374,000 after buying an additional 23,120 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 133.7% during the second quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 310,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,498,000 after buying an additional 177,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 168,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,276,000 after buying an additional 56,105 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $77.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,023,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,864,271. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.93. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $52.94 and a twelve month high of $78.41.

