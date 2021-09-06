Tradition Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $3,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,728,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 3,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWO traded down $0.95 on Monday, reaching $310.06. 398,687 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 569,602. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $210.02 and a fifty-two week high of $339.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $301.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $302.10.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

