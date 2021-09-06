Tradition Wealth Management LLC Has $6.25 Million Position in Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LOUP)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LOUP) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,617 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,248 shares during the quarter. Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF comprises 0.9% of Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Tradition Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 7.51% of Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF worth $6,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF during the first quarter worth $49,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF in the 1st quarter worth $104,000. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $201,000.

Shares of Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $54.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,177. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.55. Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $31.97 and a 52 week high of $64.33.

