Tradition Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:IAPR)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:IAPR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 119,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,065,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 14.96% of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,208. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April has a fifty-two week low of $25.06 and a fifty-two week high of $26.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.75.

