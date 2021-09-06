Tradition Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,324 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,748 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $5,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $141.39. The stock had a trading volume of 588,814 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $137.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.48. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63.

