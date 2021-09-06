Tradition Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,551 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $2,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VLUE. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 16,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $2,467,000. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $950,000.

Shares of VLUE stock traded down $0.54 on Monday, reaching $104.80. The stock had a trading volume of 742,510 shares. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.21 and a 1 year high of $89.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.03.

