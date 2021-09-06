Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC Purchases 297 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,721 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF makes up about 3.1% of Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF worth $4,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 142.9% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 719.4% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 3,050.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 21.7% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

Shares of VDC stock opened at $188.96 on Monday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1 year low of $157.69 and a 1 year high of $189.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.35.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

