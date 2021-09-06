Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC Purchases 366 Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,574 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Vanguard Communication Services ETF makes up approximately 3.5% of Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $4,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,662,000. Invst LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,490,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 208,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,982,000 after acquiring an additional 3,613 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

Get Vanguard Communication Services ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOX opened at $149.99 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.72. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $97.78 and a fifty-two week high of $151.27.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

See Also: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.