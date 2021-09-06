TrueFeedBack Reaches Market Cap of $10.51 Million (TFBX)

TrueFeedBack (CURRENCY:TFBX) traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 6th. TrueFeedBack has a total market cap of $10.51 million and $239,380.00 worth of TrueFeedBack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TrueFeedBack has traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. One TrueFeedBack coin can now be bought for about $0.0045 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.96 or 0.00069625 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001935 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003177 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00016728 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.64 or 0.00148389 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001936 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.90 or 0.00048216 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $411.39 or 0.00796543 BTC.

About TrueFeedBack

TrueFeedBack (CRYPTO:TFBX) is a coin. TrueFeedBack’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,357,575,088 coins. TrueFeedBack’s official Twitter account is @TFBChain . The official website for TrueFeedBack is www.truefeedbackchain.com . TrueFeedBack’s official message board is medium.com/@truefeedbackchain

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFeedBack is a survey/bounty platform where companies, institutions, academicians or other interested parties can create surveys or bounties. Users can participate in these surveys and bounties, get incentives for participating and stay anonymous all the time. “

TrueFeedBack Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFeedBack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFeedBack should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueFeedBack using one of the exchanges listed above.

