Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Position Trimmed by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lessened its position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) by 82.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 39,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190,595 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 3.8% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 3,692 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 31,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 14,716 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 48,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 138.2% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 3,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Under Armour stock opened at $23.15 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.37. Under Armour, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.14 and a 1 year high of $26.45. The company has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UAA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Under Armour from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Under Armour from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Under Armour has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.32.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

