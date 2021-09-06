Unicly CryptoPunks Collection (UPUNK) Hits Market Cap of $19.50 Million

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection (CURRENCY:UPUNK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. During the last week, Unicly CryptoPunks Collection has traded down 6.3% against the dollar. One Unicly CryptoPunks Collection coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0780 or 0.00000151 BTC on popular exchanges. Unicly CryptoPunks Collection has a market capitalization of $19.50 million and approximately $127,269.00 worth of Unicly CryptoPunks Collection was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001930 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.41 or 0.00066396 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $79.78 or 0.00153931 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $109.53 or 0.00211321 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,801.46 or 0.07334669 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003149 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51,636.32 or 0.99628869 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $496.75 or 0.00958449 BTC.

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins.

