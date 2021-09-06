Unistake (UNISTAKE) Market Cap Tops $5.87 Million

Unistake (CURRENCY:UNISTAKE) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 6th. Over the last week, Unistake has traded down 15% against the U.S. dollar. One Unistake coin can currently be bought for $0.0320 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Unistake has a market capitalization of $5.87 million and approximately $232,229.00 worth of Unistake was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001943 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.89 or 0.00065808 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $79.05 or 0.00153498 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.01 or 0.00217510 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,877.88 or 0.07530380 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003137 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51,434.71 or 0.99880014 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $495.36 or 0.00961929 BTC.

Unistake Coin Profile

Unistake launched on October 5th, 2020. Unistake’s total supply is 280,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 183,135,227 coins. The official website for Unistake is unistake.finance . Unistake’s official Twitter account is @UnistakeFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Unistake empowers DeFi projects in their quest for liquidity by providing new incentives for their supporters to create Uniswapliquidity pools. Communities can contribute to a token's liquidity in new ways designed to include returns, reduced risk of impermanent loss, and single-sided liquidity provision. “

Unistake Coin Trading

