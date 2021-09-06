United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Shares Acquired by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 156,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of United Bankshares worth $5,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 0.3% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 154,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,959,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in United Bankshares by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in United Bankshares by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 9,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in United Bankshares by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 47,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in United Bankshares by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.21% of the company’s stock.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ UBSI opened at $35.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.89. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.57 and a 52-week high of $42.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.35.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 32.88%. On average, analysts anticipate that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 58.33%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on UBSI shares. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.67 price target (down previously from $42.00) on shares of United Bankshares in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Bankshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.89.

About United Bankshares

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community segments consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing and consumer loans.

Featured Story: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.