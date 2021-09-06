United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.33.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on United Natural Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Northcoast Research raised United Natural Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on United Natural Foods from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th.

In other news, Director Peter Roy sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total transaction of $292,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in United Natural Foods by 91.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 103,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,817,000 after buying an additional 49,319 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in United Natural Foods during the second quarter worth $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in United Natural Foods by 11.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 106,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,947,000 after buying an additional 11,231 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in United Natural Foods during the second quarter worth $733,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in United Natural Foods by 28.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,203,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,497,000 after buying an additional 268,989 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNFI stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.63. 215,297 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,140,552. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.64. United Natural Foods has a 1-year low of $14.23 and a 1-year high of $42.40. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 0.59%. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

