UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Bought by Holderness Investments Co.

Holderness Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,512 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 1.4% of Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 535.3% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 108 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Truist increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $442.57.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.62, for a total value of $1,594,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,459,630.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO John F. Rex sold 15,438 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.04, for a total transaction of $6,361,073.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 102,438 shares of company stock worth $42,706,034 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

UNH stock traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $422.86. 1,604,878 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,983,779. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $289.64 and a 1-year high of $431.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $414.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $394.05. The company has a market cap of $398.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.78.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The company had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.