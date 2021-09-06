Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) CEO Dave Girouard Sells 125,000 Shares

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) CEO Dave Girouard sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.43, for a total value of $28,178,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPST opened at $247.29 on Monday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.61 and a 1 year high of $254.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.46.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $193.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.75 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1017.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UPST shares. JMP Securities increased their target price on Upstart from $149.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Upstart in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. Barclays upgraded Upstart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Upstart from $152.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Upstart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Upstart by 0.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,530,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,109,000 after buying an additional 20,289 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in Upstart by 21.1% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,601,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,352,000 after buying an additional 279,256 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its position in Upstart by 54.7% during the second quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,521,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,986,000 after buying an additional 538,016 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Upstart by 49.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,424,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,918,000 after buying an additional 468,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Upstart by 101.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 776,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,994,000 after buying an additional 391,627 shares during the last quarter. 47.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

