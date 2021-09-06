Uranium Royalty (NASDAQ:UROY) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Uranium Royalty (NASDAQ:UROY) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $3.70 price target on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Uranium Royalty from C$3.15 to C$4.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

UROY opened at $3.20 on Friday. Uranium Royalty has a 52 week low of $0.81 and a 52 week high of $3.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.67. The company has a market cap of $265.73 million and a P/E ratio of -320.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Uranium Royalty during the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Uranium Royalty during the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Uranium Royalty in the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Uranium Royalty in the second quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in Uranium Royalty in the second quarter valued at approximately $561,000.

Uranium Royalty Company Profile

Uranium Royalty Corp. operates as a pure-play uranium royalty company. It acquires, accumulates, and manages a portfolio of geographically diversified uranium interests. The company has royalty interests in the Diabase project located in Saskatchewan, Canada; the Anderson project, the Slick Rock project, and the Workman Creek project; and the Langer Heinrich uranium project in Namibia.

