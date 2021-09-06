UREEQA 24 Hour Volume Reaches $174,270.00 (URQA)

UREEQA (CURRENCY:URQA) traded 6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 6th. UREEQA has a total market capitalization of $12.51 million and $174,270.00 worth of UREEQA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, UREEQA has traded 8.8% higher against the US dollar. One UREEQA coin can currently be bought for $0.45 or 0.00000865 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001917 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002694 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.63 or 0.00066350 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.74 or 0.00152771 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.92 or 0.00208694 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,862.07 or 0.07399610 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003126 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52,165.07 or 0.99946641 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $497.92 or 0.00953994 BTC.

UREEQA Coin Profile

UREEQA’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,700,089 coins. UREEQA’s official Twitter account is @ureeqa_inc

UREEQA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UREEQA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UREEQA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UREEQA using one of the exchanges listed above.

