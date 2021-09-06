US Bancorp DE Acquires 26,179 Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 250.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,613 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,179 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Chewy were worth $2,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Chewy by 17.6% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Chewy by 31.0% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Chewy during the second quarter worth $1,036,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chewy by 220.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 215,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,181,000 after purchasing an additional 148,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Chewy during the second quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CHWY opened at $76.75 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.93. The firm has a market cap of $31.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,837.50, a P/E/G ratio of 43.61 and a beta of 0.09. Chewy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.25 and a 52 week high of $120.00.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Chewy had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 47.79%. Chewy’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Chewy from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of Chewy in a report on Friday, June 11th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Chewy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a report on Sunday, June 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chewy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chewy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.76.

In other Chewy news, CTO Satish Mehta sold 31,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $2,365,410.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 209,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,723,356.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 20,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,988,065.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 281,289 shares of company stock worth $22,018,264. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

