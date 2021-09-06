US Bancorp DE Has $3.09 Million Stock Holdings in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,307 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,892 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 0.09% of AAON worth $3,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAON. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in AAON during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in AAON during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in AAON by 2,441.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,033 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AAON during the first quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AAON during the first quarter worth $223,000. 69.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AAON alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AAON opened at $67.21 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.68 and its 200-day moving average is $67.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.67 and a beta of 0.55. AAON, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.85 and a twelve month high of $81.25.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. AAON had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 21.02%. As a group, analysts forecast that AAON, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AAON news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 501 shares of AAON stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total value of $34,839.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 2,810 shares of AAON stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total transaction of $195,435.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 21.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AAON shares. DA Davidson raised shares of AAON from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

AAON Company Profile

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON).

Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.