US Bancorp DE Sells 45,395 Shares of QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN)

US Bancorp DE reduced its holdings in QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 58,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,395 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in QIAGEN were worth $2,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of QIAGEN by 114.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 369,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,836,000 after purchasing an additional 197,412 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of QIAGEN by 13.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP grew its position in shares of QIAGEN by 35.0% in the first quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 454,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,140,000 after purchasing an additional 117,859 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of QIAGEN by 64.5% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of QIAGEN by 11.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 49.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE QGEN opened at $56.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.96. The company has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.21. QIAGEN has a 1-year low of $45.33 and a 1-year high of $59.00.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. QIAGEN had a net margin of 21.92% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The company had revenue of $567.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that QIAGEN will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on QGEN shares. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Cheuvreux downgraded QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.53 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on QIAGEN from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.51.

QIAGEN NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of sample and assay technology to transform biological samples into valuable molecular insights. It offers bioinformatics, molecular diagnostics, next-gen sequencing, and genomic services. The company was founded by Detlev H. Riesner and Metin Colpan on April 29, 1996 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

