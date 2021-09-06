US Bancorp DE Sells 496 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDU)

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDU) by 0.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 113,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 496 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF were worth $3,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IBDU. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,229,000. Iowa State Bank increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 118.1% during the 2nd quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 44,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 24,304 shares during the period. Peloton Wealth Strategists purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $536,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 13,406 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 343,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,219,000 after purchasing an additional 9,889 shares during the period.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF stock opened at $26.91 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.59. iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $28.80.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.