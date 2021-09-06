US Bancorp DE Trims Stock Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

US Bancorp DE lowered its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 712 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $2,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BIL. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 3,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 418.5% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 39,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,627,000 after buying an additional 32,005 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 165.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. now owns 74,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,813,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 109.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BIL opened at $91.45 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.48. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 52 week low of $91.45 and a 52 week high of $91.54.

See Also: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.