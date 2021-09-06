Value Holdings Management CO. LLC Raises Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Value Holdings Management CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 72,000 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. EOG Resources accounts for 1.4% of Value Holdings Management CO. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $6,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 427.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

EOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $88.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Truist Securities downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Truist downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, August 30th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.10.

NYSE:EOG traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $67.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,450,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,516,176. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.16. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.22 and a 1 year high of $87.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.73.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.19. EOG Resources had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 275.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

