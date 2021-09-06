Value Holdings Management CO. LLC Raises Stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Value Holdings Management CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Devon Energy by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,288,528 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $115,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,512 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $251,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Devon Energy by 806.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 195,973 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,282,000 after purchasing an additional 174,364 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Devon Energy by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in Devon Energy by 125.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 167,740 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,596,000 after purchasing an additional 93,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.10 price objective (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

NYSE DVN traded down $0.15 on Monday, reaching $29.17. The company had a trading volume of 7,306,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,971,537. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.75 billion, a PE ratio of 162.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.48 and a 200-day moving average of $25.69. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $7.73 and a 1 year high of $31.99.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 4.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -488.89%.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.