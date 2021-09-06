VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Shares Bought by Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC

Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC raised its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,434 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ANGL. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 245.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. TCF National Bank boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 17,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 4,816 shares during the last quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 136,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,350,000 after buying an additional 16,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter.

ANGL stock opened at $33.33 on Monday. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $29.29 and a 12-month high of $33.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.00 and its 200 day moving average is $32.43.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st.

