Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Bought by First Horizon Corp

First Horizon Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 38.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,301 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,149 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VGSH. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth $25,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,281.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth $31,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 108.3% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth $53,000.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $61.49 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.51. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $61.36 and a 1 year high of $62.11.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.017 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

