Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,039 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lee Financial Co increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Arjuna Capital acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $68,000.

VOO stock opened at $416.57 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $295.04 and a 1 year high of $417.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $404.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $385.39.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

