Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Sold by First Horizon Corp

First Horizon Corp reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.8% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 38,767,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,286,686,000 after buying an additional 2,454,288 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,575,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,969,669,000 after buying an additional 10,181,640 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,063,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,395,000 after buying an additional 645,596 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,359,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,668,000 after buying an additional 1,898,700 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,533,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109,285 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $86.28 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.63. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $84.22 and a 1 year high of $88.64.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%.

