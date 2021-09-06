Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $167,000 Investment in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 17,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 471,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,632,000 after acquiring an additional 75,987 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 464,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,563,000 after acquiring an additional 206,289 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 81,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $1,798,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $142,000. 78.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of Dynavax Technologies stock opened at $17.68 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.61 and a 200 day moving average of $10.04. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $3.58 and a 12 month high of $20.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.00 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.43.
In other Dynavax Technologies news, SVP Robert Janssen sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $860,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,755.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew A. F. Hack sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total value of $32,440,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,408,268 shares of company stock valued at $58,580,545 over the last 90 days. 11.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DVAX. Zacks Investment Research cut Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a report on Friday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Dynavax Technologies from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.
About Dynavax Technologies
Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.
