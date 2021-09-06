Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $167,000 Investment in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 17,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 471,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,632,000 after acquiring an additional 75,987 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 464,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,563,000 after acquiring an additional 206,289 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 81,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $1,798,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $142,000. 78.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dynavax Technologies alerts:

Shares of Dynavax Technologies stock opened at $17.68 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.61 and a 200 day moving average of $10.04. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $3.58 and a 12 month high of $20.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.00 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.06. Dynavax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 3.37%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dynavax Technologies news, SVP Robert Janssen sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $860,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,755.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew A. F. Hack sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total value of $32,440,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,408,268 shares of company stock valued at $58,580,545 over the last 90 days. 11.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DVAX. Zacks Investment Research cut Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a report on Friday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Dynavax Technologies from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

About Dynavax Technologies

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

Featured Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.