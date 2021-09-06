VeriCoin (VRC) Market Cap Hits $2.26 Million

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 6th. One VeriCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0666 or 0.00000129 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, VeriCoin has traded up 9% against the US dollar. VeriCoin has a total market cap of $2.26 million and $99.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,630.31 or 0.99995547 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.33 or 0.00049052 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00008159 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.01 or 0.00077482 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00007980 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00006373 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0885 or 0.00000171 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000754 BTC.

About VeriCoin

VeriCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 33,986,429 coins. The official website for VeriCoin is www.vericoin.info . The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for VeriCoin is www.vericoinforums.com . VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VRC was designed to reduce the PoW phase and enter PoST phase quickly. With a steady block reward and block time of sixty seconds, the PoW phase finished after the first few weeks of launch – 10/05/2014. The PoST interest rate is dynamic and depends on how much the coin is held and staked in the PoST. The dynamic interest rate is pegged at a sensible level of between 0-3% roughly. The PoST interest is gained through transaction fees which are also distributed to the Vericoin fund – to aid in development and promotion of the currency. There was no premine. “

Buying and Selling VeriCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VeriCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

