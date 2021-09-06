Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.250-$7.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.500. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

VRTV traded up $2.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $94.75. 143,407 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,645. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.03. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Veritiv has a 12-month low of $12.30 and a 12-month high of $97.33.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.81. Veritiv had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 1.56%. Equities analysts forecast that Veritiv will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VRTV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veritiv from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Veritiv from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Veritiv stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) by 187.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,270 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.64% of Veritiv worth $5,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Veritiv Company Profile

Veritiv Corp. engages in business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products and services. The firm provides logistics and supply chain management solutions to its customers. It operates through the following segments: Print, Publishing, Packaging and Facility Solutions.

