Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

VWDRY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research report on Thursday.

VWDRY remained flat at $$14.04 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 305,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,753. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.66. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a 12 month low of $9.54 and a 12 month high of $17.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $42.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.34 and a beta of 0.92.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The energy company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vestas Wind Systems A/S had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vestas Wind Systems A/S will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S Company Profile

Vestas Wind Systems A/S engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and maintenance of wind power plants. It operates through the Power Solutions and Service segments. The Power Solutions segment comprises the sale of wind power plants and wind turbines. The Service segment includes the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

