Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Boosts Stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,419 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,947 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $3,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TDY. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 345.8% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TDY. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $504.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teledyne Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $484.00.

TDY stock traded down $11.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $448.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 288,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,398. The stock has a market cap of $20.92 billion, a PE ratio of 46.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $301.76 and a fifty-two week high of $465.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $443.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $424.36.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $1.67. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 12.57%. On average, analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 15.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

