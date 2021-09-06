Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,141 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,727 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $5,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 153.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 446 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 572 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:THO traded down $4.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $114.68. The stock had a trading volume of 20,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,541. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.64 and a 12 month high of $152.20. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 2.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $114.51 and its 200 day moving average is $123.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The construction company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 4.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 105.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 10.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is currently 34.60%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on THO shares. Northcoast Research lowered Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Thor Industries in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Thor Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup raised Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, raised Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.33.

Thor Industries Profile

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

