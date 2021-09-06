Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Buys 1,089 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,480 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in The Cooper Companies were worth $4,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 883,428 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $339,316,000 after acquiring an additional 449,227 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 149.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 499,488 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $191,849,000 after buying an additional 299,157 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its stake in The Cooper Companies by 87.2% in the 2nd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 567,709 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $224,966,000 after purchasing an additional 264,455 shares in the last quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in The Cooper Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,770,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in The Cooper Companies by 150.1% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 283,373 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $108,841,000 after purchasing an additional 170,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COO traded up $5.55 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $455.92. 13,886 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,505. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $420.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $400.38. The company has a market capitalization of $22.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $311.94 and a 12 month high of $463.59.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The medical device company reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.12. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 102.48% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $763.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.30 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. The Cooper Companies’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 27th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 26th. The Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.62%.

Several analysts have issued reports on COO shares. Stephens increased their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $400.00 to $453.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $444.00 to $476.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $423.00 target price on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $433.08.

In other The Cooper Companies news, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,200 shares of The Cooper Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.55, for a total value of $848,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,398.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.28, for a total transaction of $164,912.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,838,052. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Cooper Companies Profile

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

