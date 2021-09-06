Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Buys 26,270 Shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) by 339.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,003 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,270 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF were worth $6,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IYG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 312.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 768,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,407,000 after acquiring an additional 582,365 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the second quarter valued at $18,918,000. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the first quarter valued at $11,752,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the second quarter valued at $7,163,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 484,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,899,000 after buying an additional 38,351 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $189.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 910 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,224. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a one year low of $116.07 and a one year high of $195.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.07.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

