Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Buys 46,082 Shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 1,322.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 49,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,082 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TLT. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 154.9% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,769,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $646,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898,120 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,879,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,505,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $474,826,000 after buying an additional 425,244 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,012,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $137,146,000 after buying an additional 419,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,242,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $468,093,000 after buying an additional 340,454 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $1.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $148.18. The stock had a trading volume of 12,928,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,623,847. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $148.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.25. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $133.19 and a 1 year high of $165.42.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.189 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is an increase from iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

