VGP (OTCMKTS:VGPBF) Receives “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of VGP (OTCMKTS:VGPBF) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Cheuvreux lowered VGP from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of VGP in a research note on Thursday.

Get VGP alerts:

VGP stock opened at $219.67 on Friday. VGP has a fifty-two week low of $201.20 and a fifty-two week high of $219.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $206.44.

VGP NV, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and manages logistics and semi-industrial real estate, and ancillary offices. The company leases its properties to tenants in logistic sector, including storing, assembling, re-conditioning, and final treatment of the goods. It also offers asset and property management services; and facility management services, such as maintenance, waste management, greenery maintenance services, etc.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for VGP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VGP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.