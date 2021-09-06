Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 13,489 Shares of National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) by 20.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 80,133 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,489 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in National HealthCare were worth $5,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in National HealthCare by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 968,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,472,000 after buying an additional 52,843 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of National HealthCare by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 242,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,883,000 after purchasing an additional 22,998 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of National HealthCare by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 144,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,231,000 after purchasing an additional 5,328 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of National HealthCare by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares during the period. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of National HealthCare by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 36,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. 43.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NHC opened at $72.80 on Monday. National HealthCare Co. has a 1 year low of $58.68 and a 1 year high of $79.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%.

About National HealthCare

National HealthCare Corp. engages in the provision of nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities and homecare programs. It provides sub and post-acute nursing care, intermediate nursing care, rehabilitative care, senior living services and home health care services.

