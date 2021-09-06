Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 8,478 Shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,478 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.60% of Safety Insurance Group worth $7,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,182,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $183,894,000 after buying an additional 6,234 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 244,769 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,621,000 after buying an additional 20,106 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 151,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,724,000 after buying an additional 16,864 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 84,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,136,000 after buying an additional 15,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,448,000 after buying an additional 22,901 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Safety Insurance Group stock opened at $80.91 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.85. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.67 and a twelve month high of $87.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.29.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.35. Safety Insurance Group had a net margin of 19.01% and a return on equity of 15.05%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%.

About Safety Insurance Group

Safety Insurance Group, Inc engages in the management and provision of insurance services. It offers property and casualty insurance products which include commercial vehicles and fleets. The firm provides private passenger automobile, commercial automobile and homeowners insurance. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

