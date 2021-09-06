Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 223 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Crown were worth $6,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Crown by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,910,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $767,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,475 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Crown by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,682,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $745,548,000 after acquiring an additional 359,555 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its holdings in Crown by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 3,464,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $336,242,000 after acquiring an additional 73,444 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Crown by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,443,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,149,000 after acquiring an additional 351,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Crown by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,593,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,388,000 after acquiring an additional 73,577 shares during the last quarter. 86.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CCK opened at $111.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.48. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.92 and a 12-month high of $114.55.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 38.22% and a net margin of 5.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.51%.

In other Crown news, Director John W. Conway sold 370 shares of Crown stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total value of $37,011.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,031,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,171,642.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 3,735 shares of Crown stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $411,634.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Longbow Research assumed coverage on Crown in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Crown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.40.

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

