Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 4,426 Shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 212,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,426 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $6,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VVV. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Valvoline by 3,963.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Valvoline by 1,318.5% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 2,492 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Valvoline by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Valvoline during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Valvoline during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

VVV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Valvoline from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.75.

VVV stock opened at $30.74 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.87. Valvoline Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.34 and a fifty-two week high of $34.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.45.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.10. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 841.46% and a net margin of 13.37%. The business had revenue of $792.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

In other Valvoline news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 4,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total transaction of $148,125.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline, Inc is engaged in producing, marketing and supplying of engine & automotive maintenance products and services. The company operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America and International. The Quick Lubes segment provides services to passenger car and light truck quick lube market through company-owned and independent franchised retail quick lube service center stores and independent express care stores that service vehicles with valvoline products.

