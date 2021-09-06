Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 9,165 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 6.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 122,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,165 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $5,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IR. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 199.8% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. 95.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on IR. Citigroup started coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.38.

Shares of NYSE:IR opened at $52.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.02 and a 52-week high of $54.46. The stock has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.75 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.16.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.49. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 5.12%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 45,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total transaction of $2,290,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,957 shares in the company, valued at $3,305,661.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gary E. Gillespie sold 54,975 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total value of $2,907,078.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

