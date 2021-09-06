Vidya Trading 8.9% Higher Over Last Week (VIDYA)

Vidya (CURRENCY:VIDYA) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 6th. One Vidya coin can currently be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000469 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Vidya has traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Vidya has a market cap of $9.44 million and $112,193.00 worth of Vidya was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Vidya alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.70 or 0.00069137 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001936 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003164 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00016791 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $75.12 or 0.00145460 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001937 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $411.42 or 0.00796663 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.58 or 0.00047589 BTC.

Vidya Profile

Vidya (VIDYA) is a coin. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2020. Vidya’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,990,028 coins. The official website for Vidya is team3d.io . Vidya’s official Twitter account is @team3d_official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The project is designed to provide an emotion-driven, high-stakes entertainment experience through a new environment for crypto and traditional gamers – that brings real-world consequences to in-game decisions. The project also claims to gamify DeFi – it puts out traditional games that use a valuable, market-backed ERC-20 token called Vidya (VIDYA) as a medium of exchange along with escrow smart contracts to handle wagers in match-based games. The ecosystem is claimed to also be capable of supporting the oft-seen economic experiments and financial mechanics of almost any other DeFi project, whether as mechanics within our games themselves or as financial platforms outside of them. “

Buying and Selling Vidya

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidya directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vidya should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vidya using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vidya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vidya and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.